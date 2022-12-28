New year, new pensions but same interprofessional minimum wage (SMI). Though only for now. As this newspaper had anticipated, the lowest remuneration in the Spanish labor market will begin in January frozen at the current 1,000 euros per month, divided into 14 payments. This was published this Wednesday in the Official State Gazette, in the last Royal Decree of the year that also does not include, despite the commitment that existed, the measures that were missing to complete the second phase of the pension reform.

The Government has finally given up approving these initiatives in this final stretch of the year as it had proposed in view of the current stumbling block in the negotiation of the social dialogue table and delays its implementation to 2023. Furthermore, if the Ministry of Labor admitted to this newspaper a week ago that their objective was to reach an agreement on the increase in the minimum wage in January, which would thus allow the first payroll of the month to be paid with the increase, the Minister of Finance, María Jesús Montero , delayed this decision yesterday and explained that “it will be tried” to reach an agreement “throughout the first quarter of next year.”

In this way, for the third consecutive year, the SMI will begin the frozen year. Although, in any case, once it is approved, it will be paid retroactively from January 1, according to the second vice president, Yolanda Díaz, at a press conference.