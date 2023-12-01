There is white smoke over the minimum wage in Mexico. As of January 1 of the following year, the base salary that 20.5 million Mexicans receive per day will increase by 20%, thus this salary will go from 207 pesos to 248.93 pesos per day, about 7,467 pesos per month. In the Northern Border Free Zone the minimum wage will reach 375 pesos next year, about 11,200 pesos per month. President Andrés Manuel López Obrador announced this increase this Friday in the National Palace after reaching an agreement with businessmen and unions: “It is historic, because it means that we are going to fulfill what we offered at the beginning of our Government, to increase the minimum wage. in real terms doubled,” López Obrador said from the National Palace.

The fifth increase in the minimum wage of this Administration takes place at the height of the decline in inflation, which now stands at 4.32%. However, the negotiation was not free of acrimony between the union employers, the Government and the country’s business sector. On the one hand, the unions requested a higher increase of 25%, while the Employers’ Commission of the Mexican Republic (Coparmex) proposed only a 12.8% increase. The Government never expressed its proposal prior to the debate, but it was expected that I would look for at least 20%.

During this Government, the minimum wage in Mexico has increased by 18.2%, going from 88.15 pesos in 2018 to 248.93 pesos for next year. Thus, a worker who met this minimum pay of 2,644 pesos per month starting in 2024 will receive 7,467 pesos per month and if he lives on the northern border, this salary will rise above 11,200 pesos in 2024.

The Secretary of Labor, Marath Bolaños López, celebrated the unanimous decision that was achieved between the employers’ sector, businessmen and the Government. The official estimated that some 8.9 million formal workers in the country in companies affiliated with Social Security will directly benefit from this increase as of January 1, 2024.

For experts, the predictions about next year’s increase were fulfilled. Manuel Fuentes, an expert in labor law, says that despite pressure from employers, the Executive once again imposed, as in past years, its criteria to raise it by 20%. “This increase is relevant because it will be reflected in the review of contractual salaries for 2024. It has been shown that increases in general minimum wages in the country do not impact inflation and it seems to me that this increase will not have an impact on the finances of small businesses,” he says.

Diego García Saucedo, a member of the Mexican Academy of Procedural Labor Law, celebrates the increase and warns that it was a percentage that was anticipated given the efforts of the unions and the Government to raise this salary base despite the reluctance of employers, who warned of a high risk of raising costs. “The increase in the minimum wage will bring indexed other increases such as social security costs, it is not just paying more payroll, it is also going to raise the cost of the obligation to cover social security contributions,” he says. .

With these consecutive increases, Mexico has been closing the gap it had with respect to its regional counterparts. Starting in 2024, the country will have a monthly minimum wage above 7,400 pesos, equivalent to about 428 dollars. In comparison, currently in Uruguay this payment is equivalent to 550 dollars; In Chile, the Government of Gabriel Boric decreed a gradual increase that exceeds 500 dollars and in Ecuador workers with this salary receive 450 dollars per month.

