After lobbying between the Government, the business sector and employers, a 20% increase in the minimum wage in Mexico has been agreed as of 2023. The desire expressed last Sunday by the president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, to raise This level is the minimum wage for workers, although the employers’ sector advocated, at the beginning, only for a 15% increase. Thus, the basic salary will go from 260 pesos to 312 on the northern border and in the rest of the country the payment will reach 207 pesos a day as of January 1 of next year. “This agreement is very important because we are facing inflation of an international nature and there is some concern from the business sector because we cannot allow inflation to break out, which affects a lot, we can be increasing wages, but if inflation rises we will not finish . With this increase we do not see risks of inflation skyrocketing, ”López Obrador declared this Wednesday at the National Palace.

The Secretary of Labor, Luisa María Alcalde, has added that this increase will directly benefit 6.4 million workers and that with this increase Mexico closes the gap in the lag of minimum wages a little more with respect to other countries. “If we compare ourselves with the 135 countries that have this type of salary, we were in 85th place, now, with the increase with 2023, we advance to position number 50”, she has mentioned.

The representative of the labor sector, José Luis Carazo, celebrated this new increase. “Today we already have a salary that exceeds 200 pesos, which is 207 pesos, honestly for us it is a reason, first of all, to recognize that it is justice for the workers in Mexico, who were left behind against all our counterparts in all the world. But it is also a time to reflect on a recognition of the sensitivity, first of all, of the Government, which you lead, Mr. President, “said Carazo.

Lorenzo de Jesús Roel, spokesman for the business sector in the Minimum Wage Commission, stressed that inflation was a factor that influenced not being able to achieve a greater increase in the minimum wage by 2023. “The business sector will continue to support this process of empowerment of the general minimum wage. With this goal, unfortunately the issue of inflation that we suffered in Mexico complicated the figure for us. But we will continue in this impulse and especially with this intention of the business sector with issues of productivity, competitiveness, we can continue advancing ”, he added.

Since the beginning of the López Obrador Administration, there have been significant increases in this salary, which is a reference point in the labor market. The president has taken the minimum wage as one of his flags and has pushed more aggressive increases compared to previous six-year terms. As soon as they reached the National Palace, the Executive managed to convince the businessmen to raise it by 16%. This Wednesday, the president thanked the businessmen for their willingness to raise this salary beyond its original proposal of 15% and has even promised that his government is already implementing a new plan against inflation, which will involve setting a subsidy to curb prices of fuels, in which they will disburse more than 300,000 million pesos this year. “They are not going to see increases in the price of electricity or gas and we are not going to increase taxes,” he promised.

The original plan pointed to an increase of 20% and 25% for the next two years, however, the coronavirus pandemic forced them to review their numbers and adjust the rate of these growths downward. Once the most critical phase of the health crisis was overcome, the Government has managed to resume its plan with this new generalized increase of 20%. The promise made this Sunday by the president of López Obrador has a clear horizon, closing the general minimum wage at 260 pesos a day.

