A person holds Colombian pesos at a food market in Riohacha, Colombia.

There is white smoke. The labor unions and the large unions reached an agreement on the increase in the minimum wage for 2023. It will be 16%, which will go from 1,000,000 to 1,160,000. The discussion was between a floor of 13.77%, corresponding to the sum of inflation until November and the increase in productivity certified by the statistical authority, and the 20% that the unions had requested.

The Government, led by the Minister of Labor Gloria Inés Ramírez and by President Gustavo Petro, explained what had been achieved at a press conference together with the union and union leaders who reached the agreement. “It is historic because we have taken the inflation of the poor as a base,” explained the minister. Effectively, inflation for the poorest segment of the population has been higher than the general inflation or that of the groups with the highest income, at 14.3% up to November. “I hope that this increase in the minimum wage will recover the purchasing power that has been lost in recent months due to inflation,” said the president. He also made it explicit that with the increase he seeks to boost the demand of the economy to “correct a situation of growing hunger” and achieve greater growth in the economy in 2023.

In addition to the 16% increase in the minimum wage, the agreement includes a larger increase, of 20%, in the transportation allowance, additional money that employers must pay to those who earn the minimum wage and that is not the basis for payments of social Security. With the two changes, the net income of the 3.4 million workers who receive the minimum wage will go from 1,117,172 pesos to 1,300,000 pesos, around 260 dollars, 16.4% more. The 16% increase will be around 3% higher than inflation in 2022 – in the absence of knowing the behavior in December, a month that usually sees high inflation for the Christmas season). That would mean a smaller real increase than the 4.4% of 2021, but the second highest figure since 1985.

The Government has carried out work to find that the increase in the minimum wage will push inflation less. To this end, the Ministry of Finance consulted with other sectors of the State, in such a way that it could identify various charges or rates whose annual adjustments are tied to the minimum wage, such as tuition fees for public universities, inter-municipal fares, traffic fines. or the so-called moderating health fees, the money that users pay when they receive services covered by the EPS. The intention is to modify the rules so that the rise is consistent with inflation or with another index.

The increase in the minimum wage has been the subject of debate due to its economic effects, which in Colombia have a particular impact because it is high in relation to the median wage of all workers. While in the OECD it is around 50% of the median salary, in Colombia it is 85%, according to an investigation published in September by a group of researchers from the Banco de la República. This study explains that for every 1% increase in the minimum wage in real terms, it means a loss of 46,000 jobs per year. That is why analysts such as former Finance Minister Juan Carlos Echeverry called for a reduction of around 13%. However, as Echeverry himself explained for the 2022 increase, raising the salary can help move the economy, as President Petro explained.

