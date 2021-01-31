Paris (AFP) – He might take Minimum wage, Which US President Joe Biden seeks to raise to $ 15 an hour in the United States, in many forms in different countries. What follows is an overview of how it is practicing in Japan, Germany, Britain and France.

Japan by prefectures

Japan has various packages of minimum wages. Each of the 47 governorates determines its own minimum, taking into account the results of annual national negotiations between representatives of employers and employees and the Ministry of Labor. There is also a minimum wage for certain sectors in each province, such as the auto parts industry.

The minimum wage is higher in urban areas, with Tokyo ranked first at 1,013 yen ($ 9.68) per hour. The lowest is 792 yen in rural areas such as North Akita Prefecture or Okinawa in the southeast.

According to the Ministry of Labor, 1.9 percent of employees are paid the minimum wage or less (there are exceptions) in companies with at least five employees.

The minimum wage was raised by just one yen at the start of the current fiscal year on April 1, the lowest increase in 16 years. It has increased in the past four years by more than 20 yen as governments try to indirectly boost domestic consumption and chronically low inflation.

Germany: No increase in unemployment

Germany introduced, after heated discussions, a national minimum wage at the start of 2015.

A special committee composed of representatives of employers and trade unions, headed by an independent president, is responsible for its review.

The minimum is 9.50 euros (11.50 dollars) an hour before tax, which is relatively small compared to other European countries. The committee recommended a gradual increase to 10.45 euros (12.70 dollars) by early July 2022.

Much of the debate over the introduction of the minimum wage has centered on whether the move will push employers to cut jobs. A study published recently by the Research Institute for the Future of Work found that minimum wages did not lead to an increase in unemployment.

Conversely, part-time work, which is common in Germany, has been associated with an increased risk of poverty.

Britain: the minimum height

In Britain, the minimum wage, or the national living wage, was adopted in its current form in 2016. The government decides any increases based on the recommendation of the Low Wages Committee, an independent body.

The aim of establishing the new system was to increase the minimum wage to the level of 60 percent of the average wage by 2020, which was achieved according to the government committee.

The hourly minimum wage for employees over the age of 25 was raised 6.2 percent on April 1, 2020, to 8.72 pounds ($ 11.98).

Depending on the employee’s age, the amount could drop to 4.15 pounds ($ 5.69) for trainees under the age of 16.

About 2 million Britons are expected to benefit from the increase in the minimum wage to 8.91 pounds (12.21 dollars), which will take effect in April.

The age of people who get it has also been reduced from 25 to 23.

While there is no public debate about the minimum wage at present, there are many controversies regarding the minimum income for those receiving unemployment benefits or others on low incomes.

France: “Thick” who determines

Last year marked the fiftieth anniversary of the establishment of the minimum wage system in France, or what is called “thick” for short.

Since 2008, it has been automatically recalculated every year based on inflation and purchasing power. In January, it increased by just under 1 percent to 10.25 euros ($ 12.45) an hour before tax.

About 2.25 million workers, or 13 percent of the workforce in the private sector, benefited from an increase of 1.2 percent in SMIQ in early 2020.

The percentage of people who receive the minimum wage is three times higher for those who work part-time or work for small companies, compared to an average of nine percent for employees on full-time contracts.

Every year, a number of trade unions call on the government to raise the floor by a greater amount than an automatic increase in order to extend a “helping hand” to low-income workers.

However, this last happened in 2012, with governments concerned that larger increases were hurting employment prospects for those with lower qualifications.

Instead, the French government introduced a subsidy for those earning the minimum wage, which was raised to 90 euros ($ 109) a month at the end of 2019.

About 4.3 million families received the bonus at the end of 2019. Meanwhile, the government reduced social fees for companies employing low-paid workers, which helped increase the attractiveness of hiring workers in France.