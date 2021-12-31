In Russia, the federal law No. 406-FZ “On Amendments to Article 1 of the Federal Law” On the Minimum Wage “”. Now the size of the minimum wage is 13,890 rubles, it was increased by 1,098 rubles (8.6 percent).

In November 2021, Russian President Vladimir Putin proposed to index the cost of living and the minimum wage in 2022 “outstripping inflation” – by 8.6 percent.

“The minimum wage in our country is rather beggarly, so any increase is, of course, good, but it should be increased significantly, and the state has reserves for this,” said Nikolai Kulbaka, financial analyst and associate professor of economic sciences at RANEPA.

Initially, it was planned to increase the minimum wage by 6.4 percent to 13,617 rubles, but by the second reading, the president made an amendment suggesting an increase in the minimum wage by 8.6 percent. The law was signed in early December.

The state will allocate 30 billion rubles for this purpose, reported Interfax with reference to the Minister of Labor and Social Protection Anton Kotyakov.