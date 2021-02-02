The cheapest apartment in Dubai, within walking distance from the sea, is sold for 14.5 million rubles, according to materials from the Emirates.Estate portal provided by Lente.ru.

The demand for real estate in the city and other settlements of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) is said by analysts to be quite stable, despite the fact that in 2020 Russian interest in purchasing housing in Dubai has decreased by almost 13 percent.

According to Emirates.Estate, the average cost of Dubai apartments located within walking distance from the sea (at a distance of up to 500 meters) is 36.1 million rubles. In January 2020, the most affordable such lot was offered for 14.5 million rubles.

The average area of ​​apartments for sale in the city is 151 square meters. The smallest version has an area of ​​75 square meters. Moreover, on average, a “square” in apartments by the sea costs 246.4 thousand rubles.

The cheapest secondary apartment in Dubai is estimated at 5.1 million rubles. Lot area – 32 square meters. Thus, the “square” will cost the buyer 160.2 thousand rubles.

Earlier, the UAE real estate market was predicted to decline due to an oversupply that arose during the coronavirus pandemic. According to analysts’ observations, buyers of real estate in the UAE have intensified somewhat in the last months of 2020, but the collapse that occurred last year could be repeated in 2021, mainly due to the surplus of supply. There are about a million residential properties for sale in the country.

