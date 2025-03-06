The daily extension of global sea ice, which combines marine ice extensions in both polar regions, has reached A new historical minimum In early February. Thus, it has remained below the previous record of February 2023 during the rest of the month, according to the Copernicus climate change service (C3S).

Arctic’s sea ice has reached its lowest monthly extension in February8% below average. This marks the third consecutive month in which the extension of sea ice has established a record for the corresponding month.

The Antarctic, meanwhile, has marked its fourth lower monthly extension in February, 26% below average. The daily extension of sea ice may have reached its annual minimum near the end of the month. If confirmed, it would be the second lowest in the satellite registry. This confirmation will only be possible in early March.

It is important to note that Arctic’s sea ice is currently approaching its maximum annual extension, which normally occurs in March, warns the report.









The 2025 has been The third most warm worldwidewith an average surface air temperature of 13.36 ° C; 0.63 ° C above the average of February 1991-2020, and only marginally warmer, at 0.03 ° C, than the hottest February of 2020.

The strategic director for the ECMWF climate (European Center for Medium-Russy Weather Forecasts), Samantha Burgess, said that this February «continues the record of record temperatures or almost record observed during the last two years. One of the consequences of a warmer world is the melting of sea ice, and record coverage record or almost record in both poles has led to global sea coverage to a historical minimum.