In February 2021, the minimum cost of renting an apartment in Moscow is 22 thousand rubles per month. At this rate, “odnushka” is rented in the Biryulyovo Vostochny area, it follows from the materials of the agency “INKOM-Real Estate”, received by the editorial office of “Lenta.ru”.

A furnished apartment without a balcony is located on the second floor of a 12-storey panel building in Zagorievsky Proezd, a 20-minute drive from Tsaritsyno metro station, realtors have identified. The total living area is 35 square meters, the kitchen size is 9 square meters.

The second place in the ranking of the cheapest rented apartments is occupied by “odnushka” with a rental value of 24 thousand rubles a month: an object with an area of ​​40 square meters is located on the fifth floor of a 12-storey panel building on Admiral Lazarev Street, a five-minute walk from the Ulitsa Gorchakova metro station (area South Butovo). According to experts, this is a well-groomed and comfortable apartment: there is furniture and household appliances inside (but there is no washing machine).

In third place – “kopeck piece” for 25 thousand rubles in the Golyanovo area. This is a living space with minimal furnishings; by agreement, the landlord is ready to purchase furniture and household appliances. The total area of ​​the object is 45 square meters, kitchens – 7 “squares”, separate bathroom. “In the“ super economy ”segment, the cost of renting some one- and two-room properties can be identical,” the realtors explain.

Earlier it was reported that at the beginning of 2021, the number of applications for the search for rental housing in Moscow decreased by 15 percent compared to the same period in 2020. Apartments in the city are increasingly being pooled. Experts explain the collapse of demand for rented housing in the capital primarily by the crisis in the labor market.

