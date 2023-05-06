The minimum age for purchasing alcohol was proposed to be increased from 18 to 21 years as part of a project to promote a healthy lifestyle. This became known on Saturday, May 6, from the report of the Ministry of Health on the results of the work.

According to the proposed initiative of the department, it will be possible to purchase alcoholic products with a strength of over 17.5 degrees after reaching 21 years. In addition, it is proposed that municipalities be given the right to restrict the sale of alcohol on weekends and holidays, as well as to introduce “a ban on the sale of strong alcohol in stores from 20.00 to 11.00 local time,” cites an excerpt from the document “RIA News“.

As part of the implementation of tasks on systemic anti-tobacco and anti-alcohol measures, it was proposed to consider a ban on advertising strong alcoholic beverages and displaying trademarks of alcoholic products in music videos, TV shows, films, video blogs, music tracks, podcasts.

Earlier, on April 28, it became known that Russian food and beverage manufacturers are starting to apply a new QR code to their goods. It is already applied to some categories of products – milk, packaged water, beer and low-alcohol drinks. It allows you to track the quality of goods at each stage of its production, which ensures transparency, according to the Chestny Znak website. But it contains only basic information about the product.

On February 8, it was reported that the business offered to launch alcohol sales on the Web using QR codes. The Federation Council Chairman Valentina Matviyenko and the head of the Committee on Constitutional Legislation and State Construction Andrey Klishas were approached with such an initiative by the Association of Internet Trade Companies. According to the Ministry of Finance, the volume of alcohol sales on the Internet is 2-3 billion rubles a year. At the same time, experts believe that it is 10 times larger, the market continues to grow following consumer demand.

