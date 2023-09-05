Mini took the canvas off the all-new Cooper last week. Although we have only seen it in fully electric form, we know that there will be an almost identical version with a combustion engine. That Mini Cooper (which is now the model name for the smallest Mini and no longer a version) on petrol will not have a manual gearbox. In fact, it seems that the manual Mini is a thing of the past.

“We don’t have a manual gearbox, unfortunately,” says Mini boss Stefanie Wurst to TopGear. There will therefore be no swing-out model, which means that the special Mini John Cooper Works 1to6 is the last Mini with a manual gearbox. That special JCW was built as a tribute to the manual Mini that competed in this year’s 24 Hours of the Nürburgring. Now the model, of which only 999 were built worldwide, turns out to be even more special.

This is what the last Mini with a manual gearbox looks like from the outside | Photo: © Mini

Not the end of Mini in motorsport

Fortunately, Mini will continue to race: “I think the meeting with Charlie [Cooper, een van de kleinzonen van John Cooper] has given me the confidence to continue racing. Performance still helps sell cars,” says Wurst. Charlie Cooper is not only a racing driver (he competed in the 24 Hours of the Nürburgring) but also an entrepreneur.

The heir is working on the electrification of the Cooper Bikes motorcycle company. ‘He is an entrepreneur and he is in the electric bicycle business. And his legacy – as bearer of the name – but also in electromobility is a perfect bridge. So we plan to go into electric motorsport with him as well,” says the Mini boss.

Wurst does not yet want to say which racing classes Mini will participate in: “It is difficult for me to judge now, because not all new forms of electric motorsport have been successful. What is a good platform for the future? We will see what develops further and plan to participate in something.’ Where will we see Mini again? Formula E, Extreme E or an electric variant of the DTM?