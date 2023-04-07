Warner Bros has finally revealed a few more details about the cinematic film of Minecraft, the popular video game from Mojang. The feature film will hit theaters on April 4, 2025, in two years, and will be made in collaboration with Legendary Pictures. Jared Hess, famous for Napoleon Dinamyte, will be the director, while the undisputed protagonist will be Jason Momoa, best known for his role in DC’s Aquaman. And Aquaman was also talked about on the occasion of this announcement, given that Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, sequel to the cinematic adventures of the comics fishman, will arrive in theaters on December 20, 2023. Among other prominent titles of Warners arriving in the coming months and years include Toto, an animated feature film dedicated to Dorothy’s little dog in The Wizard of Oz (February 2, 2024), and the remake of The Color Purple, produced by Oprah Winfrey and Steven Spielberg, which will arrive in 2024 .