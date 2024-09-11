According to one VFX Expert, Valentian Sgro (who boasts some Marvel works in his resume, such as Loki and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings), absolutely yes. Only that the whole thing will cost a lot.

The Minecraft movie trailer hasn’t exactly convinced all fans of the video game. The graphic style adopted is particular and some hope that the final product will be better than what was seen in the trailer. Is it possible that there will be steps forward on a visual level?

VFX Expert’s Words on Minecraft Trailer

“I’m 99 percent sure that what you see is just a slap comp and that means it’s a sloppily put together product,” she said. Sgro on TikTok in a video that is no longer available but was seen by Gamesradar before it was removed. “We do it for temporary edits, to make the edits look better, but the problem is that often this is what the studio will end up with and then put it in a trailer.” A slap comp is a very rough initial composition of a project that is usually used to test different shots or to help studios visualise the final look, but is not intended to be final.

If Sgro is right, the teaser is absolutely not representative of the final product. However, the artist goes on to say that the use of a slap comp in the teaser is probably due to poor planning. “If they had planned it well, it would have been a DMP (Digital Matte Painting), whereas now it’s a complex VFX shot,” Sgro explains.

The TikToker goes on to say that it looks like the cast was filmed under studio lights, which is another reason why they seem so disconnected from the VFX context. This is also why objects like the glowing blue cube do not reflect on the cast as they would in real life.

The solution would be a lot of reshoots with a practical set, or an extensive VFX edit, where artists will have to render grass, light placement, and more. “Aside from the design issues, a lot of this will probably get better, but it all feels very, very early to me,” Sgro adds, concluding that it will be “expensive” to fix.

