Something that the pandemic has delayed is the production of different merchandise, this includes the popular amiibo of Nintendofigures that have not yet finished appearing in the series of Super Smash Bros Ultimate. Currently some fighters are missing to have their own tribute, but fortunately, today the departure date has been given for those of Minecraft.

Through social networks, the Japanese company reported that the amiibo pack of Steve Y Alex is already in a phase to finish production, stating that these will arrive in stores next September 9. Both physically, as well as in physical businesses, on the other hand, pre-sales will open in a few more days for the enjoyment of fans.

Block off your calendar! The Steve & Alex Super Smash Bros. #amiibo will be released on September 9th. #Minecraft pic.twitter.com/9hsbfEThOO —Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) July 29, 2022

With this update regarding the release of amiibo figures from Super Smash Bros Ultimate, now there are very few characters left to adapt in the coming months. The following would be Sephirot, Kazuya, Pyra and Mythraand to finish with a flourish, Sora. By far the latter will be the most sought after, especially by fans of Kingdom Hearts.

Remember that Super Smash Bros Ultimate Is available in switch.

Via: Nintendo