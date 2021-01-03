Director of the Center for Humanitarian Demining of Karabakh Samvel Mesropyan said that the territories of the unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh Republic are highly contaminated with mines. Reported by RIA News…

According to Mesropyan, about 30-40 thousand unexploded ordnance has been eliminated in the city of Stepanakert since September 27. In addition, during demining, specialists come across explosive objects left in the ground since the first Karabakh war in the early 1990s.

According to the forecast of the head of the humanitarian center, the clearing of the territory of Nagorno-Karabakh may take 15-20 years or more.

Earlier it became known that the Russian peacekeeping forces during the operation in Nagorno-Karabakh cleared more than 400 hectares of land. Over 16 thousand explosive objects were found and neutralized. All found ammunition is eliminated by the servicemen with the necessary security measures.