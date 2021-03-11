This thursday is fulfilled one year after the closure of the milongas in the City of Buenos Aires. On March 11, 2020, nine days before the Preventive and Mandatory Social Isolation was decreed throughout the country, the activity had been suspended, along with the carrying out of shows and recitals. After a year of living with the coronavirus, these last events returned, but the Buenos Aires milongas continue not to work, waiting for the approval of a local protocol, and in the absence of it, the problem: clandestine or multitudinous encounters multiply in squares and parks, where care is more lax or non-existent.

To demand the approval of a protocol in the City of Buenos Aires, members of the Association of Milongas Organizers and the Association of Milongas with Social Sense, together with dancers and teachers, will do an act this Thursday at 19 at the door of the Buenos Aires Ministry of Culture, in Avenida De Mayo.

“We don’t want to keep losing emblematic spaces of our culture. We want to exercise the right to work, like the rest of the activities that returned almost entirely, “said representatives of the sector in a statement to disseminate the event. And they established this relationship: “A year without tango, a year without milongas, a year without working, a year without income”.

In January, the Ministry of Culture of the Nation defined the new rules of the milongas. The protocol established that they can only attend couples who live together or couples who dance together in a systematic way, and that the alternation of dancers is not allowed. He also stated that you can’t talk on the track, that the use of the chinstrap is mandatory and that two-hour shifts should be set, with 30 minutes of separation between each milonga, to clean and ventilate the premises. But the City did not ratify the protocolTherefore, its application in Buenos Aires soil is not yet authorized.

During the act – in which there will be no dancing – the Minister of Culture Enrique Avogadro will be asked to approve a protocol for a gradual and safe return of the milongas and the granting of a extraordinary help for the sector. The members of the associations will emphasize that tango is the only industry in the City that has been declared an intangible cultural heritage of humanity and that its return should be regulated due to its importance.

Meanwhile, without clear regulations, the clandestine grows. Everything happens on a visible plane. No need to search deeply. In social networks there are photos, videos, calls and discussions between those who promote the holding of illegal milongas and those who reject the events that can function as multipliers of the coronavirus.

On Facebook there are live broadcasts from venues located in the City of Buenos Aires, at times when a night ban is in effect: from 2 to 6 only pharmacies, kiosks and service stations can operate. In those videos you see colored lights bouncing off the walls and bars with bottles of alcohol. Loud music is heard. You don’t see who they are or how many they are. The message of the transmission is not of record, but of provocation.

There are also publications that say “Today we move. Super spacious and comfortable place. Good vibes and friendly bar. Midnight at 6 am. We pass info by private, Abasto area”. Or post where a person writes: “Green light for the flat Earth milonga! Friday, January 29 from midnight to 6 am! Huge space, lots of air, great DJ, $ 100 entrance fee. Exact address will be released at 11 pm Text me on WhatsApp at …. Bring all your friends! “

But not all cases are so extreme. There are more subtle but at the same time risky behaviors: Massive outdoor milonga gatherings, as in Barrancas de Belgrano or Parque Las Heras. In some calls, professional dancers do not wear a chinstrap and the people who make up the public have it but it does not cover their nose or only cover their mouth or use it on the pear. Being outdoors, the possibility of spreading the virus is lower, but it does exist.

And in this two-sided scenario -disabled for the return and proliferation of the clandestine or unregulated-, the traditional tango houses and the most important milongas in the City -SAlón Canning, La Vituca, El Entrevero del Club Fulgor, Yira yira, Lo de Celia, La Nacional, El Beso and El Parakultural, among others – they wait, closed for a year, every day a little more on the verge of disappearing.

The tango industry employs more than 7,000 people throughout the country, according to a census made by the Federal Assembly of Tango Workers during the quarantine. Of these, 4,000 reside in the City of Buenos Aires, where dance and what surrounds it is an icon of artistic expression. They are musicians, dancers, choreographers, teachers, musicians, milongas organizers and workers in the footwear, clothing and gastronomy industries.

