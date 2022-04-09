«The 74308 is a number that we have always played. In fact, in 2016 we already distributed a second prize. But the last thing I expected was for luck to pass through here again. Máxima Martínez Sánchez, owner of her along with her husband of the Milocho de Beniel restaurant, could not hide her happiness this Saturday. The bar had distributed 750,000 euros from the National Lottery among the residents of the town. «We have sold one hundred tenths; they have touched 7,500 euros for each one », she pointed out.

In the morning, this woman was in the kitchen of the restaurant, and her husband, at the bar, serving people. «A neighbor has arrived and he told me that something had fallen. I have asked him how much, but he has not been able to tell me. Later, the phone has started to ring and we have already found out, “said Martínez. “Celebrate it? No way! We could not. Everything has happened at lunchtime, and I have not stopped making montaditos », she commented between laughs.

About the tenths, the owner of the Milocho recognized THE TRUTH that she had kept a tenth and that she had another half with a friend. “The best thing about all this is that the prize will come in handy for the people of the town, especially after the one that is falling with the Covid and the war in Ukraine,” she explained. «Now the most important thing is that each of the winners can celebrate it as they deserve; the award is going to put many people in their place, where they deserve it », she added.