The future of Roberto Alvarado At the moment it is uncertain, because just at one of its most stable moments in the Chivasan offer has arrived from the Flamengo with the intention of taking him to Brazil this same transfer market.
The 25-year-old attacking midfielder is of serious interest to the Mengao and the latest versions revolving around Alvarado indicate that they have already sent at least one offer to the table of the Sacred Flock; however, this has not been accepted by the Mexican team.
While waiting for the future of Roberto Alvaradoin Blue Cross They are closely following how this possible transfer evolves, since the cement team has 50% of the pass, as well as Chivas had half a token of Uriel Antuna.
In the event that any offer of Flamengo by Roberto Alvaradohe Blue Cross would receive 50% of the total transfer, since they have owned half of the card since the exchange for Uriel Antuna was made in 2022.
Alvarado is currently valued at more than 7 million dollarsbut because he is a young player and a Brazilian team is involved, the Guadalajara I would ask for a figure close to 10 million dollars, so The Machine could receive between 4 and 5 million dollars for the signing.
This is the same case that Guadalajara is about to receive, due to the sale of Uriel Antuna to Tigreswho will have paid a large sum to take the right winger from Cruz Azul.
So far, the signing of Roberto Alvarado with Flamengo It is far away, but the possibility is alive, since Brazil already knows that the interest in the Mexican is real, due to his experience and youth; however, the economic issue could be the main factor against it.
The next few hours will be key for Verde Valle to accept the Flamengo offer for Alvarado, or wait for the economic proposal to improve in order to release the forward.
