In the absence of an official announcement, the midfielder of the Mexican national team and the Monterrey Football Club would have reached an agreement to return to the Cruz Azul Football Club for the 2024 Apertura Tournament.
According to information from 365scores Mexico and Fernando Esquivelthe Celeste Machine is one signature away from closing the transfer of its former player, Luis Romoafter two and a half years of having left for the Sultana del Norte, this in exchange for 7 million dollars more bonds with a contract until 2027 with the option to extend it for another year.
It is worth mentioning that the only thing missing is the footballer’s signature to complete the signing and thus confirm his return to La Noria, where he was between 2020 and 2022.
Once all the details are finalized, the club will make the official announcement on its social networks, so it will be a matter of time, so its participation could take place until Matchday 2 of the tournament.
At 29 years old, the player can play as a midfielder, pivot and center back. He previously played for the youth teams and first team of Querétaro and was on loan in Maroons of Sonorabefore signing with the sky blue team where he played between 2020 and 2022.
He was part of the Monterrey team for the last two and a half years, having played 105 games, contributing six goals and giving 14 assists.
In recent weeks, he played the 2024 Copa América with the Mexican national team where he was able to play in all three group stage matches. In addition, he has been a regular for the Tricolor since 2019, participating in 54 matches scoring five goals and is shaping up to be a player who will be part of the process on the road to the 2026 World Cup.
