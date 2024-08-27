In the last few hours, the name of Roberto Alvarado began to circulate as a possible signing for Flamengo from Brazil, So doubts immediately began to arise about the situation of the striker of the Chivas de Guadalajara.
The first of them is the cost of its transfer, since it is one of the pillars of Fernando Gago and one of its most highly valued items on the market; however, there is a crucial point that must be considered in the event of a supposed sale.
And this is where the Blue Crosswho own 50% of their card, so if Chivas agrees to sell to Alvaradoshould divide the figure in two; same case as Uriel Antunawho owns 50% of the Sacred Flock.
At the moment, Roberto Alvarado It is valued at around 7 million dollarsaccording to the specialized portal Transfer market,; however, Chivas I would be far from accepting this figure as a transfer to Flamengo, so its cost could be around 10 million dollars.
The bad news is that if this transfer goes through, the Guadalajara He would only be entitled to half of the amount, meaning he would receive between 4 and 5 million dollars for his transfer, an insufficient amount to go on the market for a substitute of his level.
At this point it is worth noting that the Flamengo have already made two offers to take the 25-year-old midfielder, who is viewed very favorably in South Americadue to his youth and experience in different areas of the attack front.
This division in the transfer pass of Roberto Alvarado arose from the exchange for Uriel Antuna that Chivas and Cruz Azul managed in January 2022, where both players changed teams, in a very fruitful move.
Both established themselves as key pieces in their respective teams and were even called up to the Qatar World Cup 2022so it was a win-win transaction.
