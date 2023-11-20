Club América has one of the best squads in Mexican soccer due to the quality of its international-class soccer players, so it is not exempt from clubs from the Old Continent looking at their club to sign players who have the level to compete in the other side of the pond.
In recent weeks prior to the end of the domestic tournament in Mexico, as well as the upcoming opening of the winter market, several azulcremas players have begun to be linked to European football.
At the moment, up to three elements have been linked to suitors in European football: Sebastián Cáceres, Álvaro Fidalgo and Diego Valdesso this could generate a strong profit considering if they left for a definitive sale, which could well be all of them, just one or none.
According to the portal Transfermarkt This is what the players are worth in the market, in the case of Sebastian Caceresthe 24-year-old Uruguayan central defender has been linked in Spain, England and Italy, according to the most recent versions Napoli is one of the most interested and would have to spend more than 3.5 million euros which is the value of its rate in the market.
The Iberian midfielder Alvaro Fidalgo has a value of 7 million euros in the market, but they would minimally ask 15 million dollars to let go of their player who has a contract until 2026. There is talk that Celta de Vigo is one of the suitors.
In turn, the Chilean Diego Valdes is valued at 6.5 million dollarsbut to let him go the Eagles would ask for even 30 million dollars for his favorite hitch.
