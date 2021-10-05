Abu Dhabi (Etihad)

The jury of the “Million’s Poet” program, in its tenth season, will conduct two-day interviews with poets in the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan via direct video communication technology, from Al Raha Beach Theater in Abu Dhabi. Issa Saif Al Mazrouei, Vice Chairman of the Cultural and Heritage Festivals Management Committee in Abu Dhabi, said, Abu Dhabi, despite the circumstances of the “Corona” crisis that the world is witnessing, continues to spread the spirit of hope and build bridges, in an exceptional season in which it employed modern technologies to confront “Corona” in a creative way, during which it was able to overcome challenges by opening other windows by meeting the participants wherever they are to contain their talents and weave their hopes And developing digitization tools for the content of Nabati poetry and documenting its outputs so that the Million’s Poet program completes its journey, during which it was able to embrace connoisseurs of Nabati poetry.

Al Mazrouei also explained that the program comes within the committee’s vision to preserve, preserve and transmit the cultural heritage to successive generations, support the poetic movement in the Arab world, and reflect the interest and aspirations of the Emirate of Poetry “Abu Dhabi” and its role in supporting various cultural and literary aspects and presenting distinguished people.

In turn, Sultan Al-Amimi, Director of the Poetry Academy and a member of the program’s jury, said, “Today, the interviews for the first rounds of the Million Poet in the tenth season, which are remote tours, are conducted for the first time in this type of interview, in light of exceptional health conditions surrounding the whole world. These interviews were beautifully prepared, as there is a studio located in each of the countries in which the interviews are held, after the posts of these countries were received. .

Dr. Ghassan Al-Hassan, a member of the jury, indicated that today is the first day of field work in the tenth season of the Million Poet, 10 seasons in 15 years, where the beginning was in 2006, and that the goal of this competition since its inception is to improve Nabati poetry, advancing it to the Imam, and taking care of its poets and its texts, as the greatest carrier of Arab popular culture in general and Bedouin culture in particular, and a service to Arab literature and culture.

He explained that this season is undoubtedly exceptional, and the reason is that these circumstances surrounding society and poets made the program adapt to it and come up with ideas from the technicians in charge of the program and deal with the current situation. The million, where the poets of Nabat did not appear in the beginning, and the program was able, through the tours, to discover a treasure of poets and worked to bring its poets out of the unknown into the open, and they became participating with their fellow Nabat poets from other regions at the same level.

The poet Hamad Al-Saeed, a member of the jury, stressed that the start of the first leg of the Jordan tour was distinctive, and that the poets of Jordan, as we are used to, presented paintings of beauty and creativity, noting that the most prominent feature of this version is that it is presented today in a different way that moves the poet from his place To the studio today, we met poets from Jordan, pointing out that these efforts are being made in order to highlight talents and for literature and poetry, and this historical legacy that represents the countries of the region and the Arab world in general.

The poet Badr Al-Safouq, a member of the program’s advisory committee, expressed his happiness with the launch of this season of the program, which is considered one of the distinguished programs in the Arab world and has a special place among poets of Nabati poetry, as he sees it as a special season through the poems we received and their quality and quality, which heralds a special season. And strong, and thanked the leadership of the United Arab Emirates for what they offer and provide in order to convey the cultural and literary message to the whole world.

The poet Turki Al-Muraikhi, a member of the program’s advisory committee, said that the tenth season of the Million Poet is characterized by its synchronization with the celebrations of the United Arab Emirates in the fiftieth year, as well as the launch of the “Expo” exhibition, and also presents to the world a distinctive image of the Gulf countries’ response to the “Covid-19” pandemic. He added that the program is developing from one season to another, and the posts that we received via the website were distinctive and herald a special season, and confirm that the Million Poet put his imprint on the map of popular poetry in the great Arab world, and this is what we saw on the first day of the Jordan tour.