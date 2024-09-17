The new one Champions League which starts this Tuesday will distribute 2.437 million euros in various concepts to the clubs participating in the continental competition.

According to the criteria of

670 million euros are allocated equally between the 36 participating teams as an initial fee; 914 million euros correspond to “performance” amounts; and 853 million euros comprise a newly created “value” by UEFA, which takes into account both the league table and the television market.

MADRID, 04/21/2024.- Referee César Soto Grado (right) talks with FC Barcelona’s Uruguayan defender Ronald Araújo (center) during the match of matchday 32 of LaLiga EA Sports between Real Madrid and FC Barcelona, ​​this Sunday at the Santiago Bernabéu stadium in Madrid. EFE/ Juanjo Martín Photo:EFE Share

Money for participating

Each of the 36 teams competing in the league phase of the competition receives 18.62 million euros. In the previous edition, 15.6 million were distributed to each team.

2.1 million euros is the amount set by the organisation for each victory in the group stage. This is less than the last edition in which a prize of 2.8 million was given. However, in the new edition Champions League Eight matches will be played in this phase, compared to six last year.

700,000 euros are received for a draw in the Champions League’s league phase. 200,000 euros less than last year.

Inter Milan celebrates title win in Italy. Photo:AFP Share

9.9 million euros This will be the prize money for the first team in the league phase; 9.6 million will be for the second; 9.35 for the third; 9.075 for the fourth… up to 275,000 euros for the last team.

The teams that finished between first and eighth in the first phase will receive an additional 2 million euros, while the teams that finished between ninth and sixteenth will receive an additional 1 million euros.

The teams that qualify for the round of 16 will receive 11 million euros, which is 1.4 million more than in the previous edition.

Luis Diaz Photo:EFE Share

The prize money for the quarter-finals also increased to 12.5 million euros, an increase of 1.9 million.

15 million euros The prizes will go to the four semi-finalists of the new edition, 2.5 million more than in the last edition. While the finalists will receive a prize of 18.5 million (3.5 million more than in the 2023-2024 edition).

6.5 million The team that wins the Champions League final will receive 4 million euros, plus another 4 million euros for qualifying for the European Super Cup, plus one more if they win it.

real Madrid Photo:AFP Share

SPORTS

With EFE.