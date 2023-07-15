🚨 They tell me that Ozziel is definitely leaving Atlas.

Agreement of all parties and Tigres will be paying 7 million for our boy. After the Gold Cup reports.

Tigres are left cheaper. From Europe they asked for him and asked for 8 million.

Jordy Caicedo arrives… pic.twitter.com/z4Osubys94

