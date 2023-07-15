Ozziel Herrera He is one of the names of the moment in Mexican soccer. The Atlas youth is currently focused on the Mexican National Team that is playing the 2023 Gold Cup and had an interesting performance in the 2023 Clausura tournament. Its screening has attracted the interest of some of the most powerful teams of the MX Leaguespecifically from tigers.
According to the most recent news reports, The UANL team would practically have closed the hiring of the 22-year-old striker from Culiacán, Sinaloa. The negotiation is so advanced that even Robert Dante Siboldi, strategist for the cats, spoke about Herrera and how he would fit into his scheme.
“The board is handling it, it is not yet closed, confirmed, it is a player like what we were handling at the time, it is a list, it is not the last and definitive, there are more options, but it adapts to what we are looking for. , strengthen the position”
– Robert Dante Siboldi in conference
Herrera is of interest to Tigres because he can play both as a nine player and as a midfielder and winger on the right. Siboldi highlighted the projection that the Sinaloan striker has and affirmed that, in case the operation is closed, he will reach the UANL team to fight for a place.
According to the Transfermarkt portal, the approximate market value of Ozziel Herrera is almost 4 million dollars. But how much money did the Tigers board put on the table to convince Atlas to sell one of their most promising players?
According to the Kery News account, Tigres and Atlas have a full agreement for the transfer of Ozziel Herrera. The sale would have closed for 7 million dollars.
This report indicates that one or more clubs in Europe asked about the price of the rojinegro youth squad, but that the Foxes asked for 8 million dollars for their jewel.
