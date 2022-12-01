The Millionaires bus was attacked by stone before the classic

On the night of this Wednesday, Santa Fe and Millonarios will risk their lives for a place in the final of the Betplay League. The reds are local against the blues who arrive as favorites.

However, a new episode of intolerance was registered because the The ‘Ambassador’ bus was stoned upon arrival at Campín. So far no injuries have been reported.

The Millonarios communications team confirmed to EL TIEMPO that fans of Santa Fe were the ones who broke three glasses.

It is worth mentioning that on the first day of the final home runs when Millonarios was local against Santa Fe, Blue fans reported attacks by ‘león’ baristas in the surroundings of Campín and at the TransMilenio station.

This is also related to the acts of intolerance carried out by the fans of Santa Fe in April of this year when they attacked the family grandstand dand Millionaires.

Santa Fe fans threw objects such as rocks at the Millonarios family grandstand, most of them were parents with their children pic.twitter.com/o16DlbZgrw – Millionaires of Colombia (@MillosDColombia) April 25, 2022

The match will start at 8:35 pm and will define which team from Group A will advance to the final.

SPORTS WRITING