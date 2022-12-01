The Millionaires bus was attacked by stone before the classic

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Millos bus attacked
Taken from Twitter @MillosDColombia
Millos bus attacked
Apparently the attack occurred on the 53rd arriving at Campín. There is no official report of injuries.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
November 30, 2022, 07:24 PM
On the night of this Wednesday, Santa Fe and Millonarios will risk their lives for a place in the final of the Betplay League. The reds are local against the blues who arrive as favorites.
However, a new episode of intolerance was registered because the The ‘Ambassador’ bus was stoned upon arrival at Campín. So far no injuries have been reported.
The Millonarios communications team confirmed to EL TIEMPO that fans of Santa Fe were the ones who broke three glasses.
It is worth mentioning that on the first day of the final home runs when Millonarios was local against Santa Fe, Blue fans reported attacks by ‘león’ baristas in the surroundings of Campín and at the TransMilenio station.
This is also related to the acts of intolerance carried out by the fans of Santa Fe in April of this year when they attacked the family grandstand dand Millionaires.
Santa Fe fans threw objects such as rocks at the Millonarios family grandstand, most of them were parents with their children pic.twitter.com/o16DlbZgrw
– Millionaires of Colombia (@MillosDColombia) April 25, 2022
The match will start at 8:35 pm and will define which team from Group A will advance to the final.
SPORTS WRITING
November 30, 2022, 07:24 PM
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Save your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Millionaires #bus #attacked #stone #classic
Leave a Reply