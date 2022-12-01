Thursday, December 1, 2022
The Millionaires bus was attacked by stone before the classic

by admin_l6ma5gus
December 1, 2022
in Sports
Millionaires Bus

Millos bus attacked

Photo:

Taken from Twitter @MillosDColombia

Millos bus attacked

Apparently the attack occurred on the 53rd arriving at Campín. There is no official report of injuries.

On the night of this Wednesday, Santa Fe and Millonarios will risk their lives for a place in the final of the Betplay League. The reds are local against the blues who arrive as favorites.

However, a new episode of intolerance was registered because the The ‘Ambassador’ bus was stoned upon arrival at Campín. So far no injuries have been reported.

The Millonarios communications team confirmed to EL TIEMPO that fans of Santa Fe were the ones who broke three glasses.

It is worth mentioning that on the first day of the final home runs when Millonarios was local against Santa Fe, Blue fans reported attacks by ‘león’ baristas in the surroundings of Campín and at the TransMilenio station.

This is also related to the acts of intolerance carried out by the fans of Santa Fe in April of this year when they attacked the family grandstand dand Millionaires.

The match will start at 8:35 pm and will define which team from Group A will advance to the final.

SPORTS WRITING

