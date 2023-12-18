The Uruguayan winger of Club América, Jonathan Rodriguez“Little head'He has been champion with all the Mexican clubs he has played: Santos Laguna, Cruz Azul and América.
Given this situation, the Monterrey Football Club is very interested in the services of the Uruguayan goalscorer and to seduce him they would offer him a dream salary so that he can arrive at the Sultana del Norte from Clausura 2024.
Depending on the platform SalarySportthe South American receives a salary of 4 million dollars annually a fairly normal amount for the albiazul team, since that is the same salary they pay for Jesus Manuel Coronatherefore, they could offer you a raise without problems, meaning that, from the outset, the guarantee is that you will earn more than in Coapa.
According to information from the journalist TUDN, Diego Medinathe Monterrey board already contacted the Azulcrema board a few days ago and it was learned that the Águila team would begin to discuss transfer issues after the end of the Apertura 2023 tournament, so from this week several issues included regarding the movements can be resolved. that are coming to the Nest.
The Gang has wanted the Uruguayan goalscorer since he was in Saudi Arabia and now they want him to be their first reinforcement for Clausura 2024, even more so if the departures of Rogelio Funes Mori I Rodrigo Aguirre, who are wanted by other clubs.
