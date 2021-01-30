Rodney Baker and Ekaterina Baker, in a file image. Facebook

The pandemic has shown signs of solidarity and empathy; also acts of infamy and selfishness. Rodney Baker (55), a millionaire in the gaming industry, and Ekaterina Baker (32), a film actress, have caused irritation in Canada. The couple has been fined for traveling and lying to be vaccinated against covid-19, to the detriment of members of an indigenous community close to the border with Alaska. However, the penalty could be increased as a result of the wave of outrage.

As reported by Yukon News, the Bakers traveled from Vancouver, British Columbia, to Whitehorse (capital of the Yukon Territory) on January 20. Two days later, they paid for the services of a charter to land, 540 kilometers later, in Beaver Creek, a community of a hundred people, mostly of indigenous origin. The government of Justin Trudeau promised to reserve certain quantities of vaccines – among the first batches received – to be destined for indigenous populations located in remote areas. Such has been the case in Beaver Creek, where a mobile clinic began on January 18 to administer the antigen developed by Moderna.

Rodney and Ekaterina Baker received the doses claiming they were workers at a motel in the area. They showed health workers medical insurance credentials from the provinces of Ontario and British Columbia, stating that they would be short-lived in the Yukon. “People who live and work in the territory do not need a Yukon ID to get vaccinated; the Government had announced that medical insurance credentials from other jurisdictions would be accepted if these individuals are residents in the territory, ”the newspaper stated.

The toilets, already with some doubts, were surprised when the couple asked to be taken to the small community airport. They called the motel and received confirmation that they were not part of the staff, so they decided to contact the authorities, who visited the address that the Bakers had registered as the place where they would pass the mandatory quarantine. After getting no response, they went to the airport.

The millionaire and the actress were preparing to take a flight back home to Vancouver. Each was fined 1,150 Canadian dollars (about 745 euros) for having violated two provisions of the civil emergency measures law: not having respected the mandatory 14-day confinement and failing to comply with a signed declaration. The regulations indicate that these actions could carry penalties of six months in prison. Angela Demit, head of the White River Indian Reservation, said in a statement: “We are deeply concerned about the actions of individuals who endanger our elders and our most vulnerable people.” Demit added that his reservation considers that the sanctions imposed are very light and asked the Royal Canadian Mounted Police to open an investigation.

Kluane Adamek, leader of the Yukon Assembly of First Nations, said that Yukon communities should know that “these actions will not be tolerated and that the authorities must impose more severe restrictions.” For her part, Bonnie Henry, a British Columbia health officer, criticized those who skip the line to get the vaccine, specifically commenting on the Bakers’ case. “They should be ashamed of themselves. They put a community at risk thinking of their own benefit and that for me is horrible, ”he said.

Rodney Baker resigned Monday as CEO of Great Canadian Gaming Corporation, a company that owns racetracks and casinos throughout Canada. The country has reported more than 774,000 cases of covid. About 870,000 Canadians have already received the first dose of the vaccine. It is unknown when the Bakers could receive the second injection.