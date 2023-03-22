“A real ordeal,” said a man living for a surgery that left his male member shorter. He had gone to a hospital in search of answers for the conditions that had plagued him for months.

(Keep reading: Penile fracture: How do I know if it has happened to me?).

According to his version, he had severe pain when he was erect; he attributed the issue to the curved shape of his penis. When evaluating the case, doctors at a hospital in Cartagena, Spain, suggested that the ideal thing to do was to operate on him as a way to treat Peyronie’s disease.. When she woke up from the sedation, she noticed the change.

“There was a tremendous shortening of the penis, about which I was never warned prior to the surgical intervention,” he claimed in the lawsuit, quoted by the local newspaper ABC.

The man maintains that he lives “an ordeal.”

In addition, he reiterated the problems for his sexual and daily life due to the size of five centimeters in a flaccid state and eight centimeters erect: “It makes intercourse impossible and also causes me pain even while sitting down.”

(Also read: Penis size has increased in recent years: it does not apply to all men).

For what he considered medical malpractice, he sued the Murcian Health Service, demanding a million-dollar compensation amounting to 67 thousand euros (more than 344 million Colombian pesos).

In parallel, he sought help from other health entities, trying to recover the initial size, but the answer left him even more perplexed: the shortening is irreversible.

The lawsuit was rejected by the Legal Council of the Region of Murcia in March 2023. After making the respective inquiries, Justice insists that the man was informed from the beginning of the consequences of the surgical intervention, for which they do not find negligence or medical malpractice.

What is Peyronie’s disease?

As mentioned, he had been diagnosed with Peyronie’s disease, “a disorder in which scar tissue, known as plaque, forms under the skin of the penis, the male organ used for urination and sexual intercourse,” explains the National Institute of Health, United States.

(You can read: Circumcision: everything you need to know if you want to perform it).

Peyronie’s disease affects about 1 in 109 men, according to the US National Institutes of Health.

The doctor decides if, due to the curvature of the penis and the severity of the symptoms, surgery is necessary to straighten it. In any case, says the aforementioned health entity, there will be a shortening of the virile member.

“The more degree of curvature when it comes to correcting, the greater the degree of bending and that translates into a loss of length,” said Dr. Daniel Sánchez, a urological surgeon, in a chat with the Spanish channel mediaset.

Besides:

You can also read:

– Products to enlarge the penis: risks, effectiveness and how they work.

– Would you try it? This is the powdered beer that seeks to turn the industry around

– Adult film actor suffered a serious intimate injury in full recording.

– Seer warns how, when and where the Third World War would begin.

LATEST NEWS EDITORIAL