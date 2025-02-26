In just five minutes, a group of thieves managed to take a solid gold toilet valued at more than five million euros of an exhibition in the historic Blenheim Palace, in England. The unusual theft, occurred early in September 14, 2019, stunned the authorities and the art world, because the work has never been recovered and it is suspected that it was cast and sold in smaller pieces.

The toilet, entitled ‘America’, was created by the Italian artist Maurizio Cattelan, author of the controversial banana attached to the wall, and was one of the star pieces of the exhibition in the palace, place of birth of the former British Prime Minister Winston Churchill. The piece, fully functional and made of 18 carat gold, was secured by the sum of six million dollars.

According to the Prosecutor’s Office, five men participated in the operation, using two stolen vehicles to break into the lands of the Palace. After crossing the blocked wooden doors, the thieves entered the building Through a window And they knocked down a wooden door to access the work of art. With the use of mallets, they gave off the toilet of the wall and escaped, leaving the tools on the crime scene. The speed of the blow left few clues about the whereabouts of the piece.

The case has now reached the courts, where three men are being tried in the Oxford Crown Court. Michael Jones, 39, has declared herself innocent of the robbery charge. Two other defendants, Frederick Sines and Bora Guccuk, face conspiracy charges to transfer stolen goods, which they have also denied. A room involved, James Sheen, has already declared himself guilty of theft.









Prosecutors argue that the toilet was dismantled and sold in partswhich makes your recovery unlikely. The trial, which is expected to last four weeks, seeks to clarify the facts and determine the responsibility of the defendants in one of the most media theft of art of recent times.

While the judicial process continues its course, the disappearance of the gold toilet is still involved in mystery. What was once a provocative work of art on economic inequality has ended up becoming a criminal enigma That, so far, still does not completely resolve.