Newcastle seeks to build a super team to storm the “Big Six” and reach the level that Manchester City has achieved based on investment. The English team was bought in the middle of the season by a Saudi sheik, and thanks to the good signings this winter they have managed to get out of relegation.
Now they want to take the next step and prepare big transfers, although they are aware that by not participating in the Champions League, they will not be able to aspire to top-level players, there are extremely talented players in low hours who could be very interesting. One of these players they are very interested in is Coutinho.
The Brazilian is performing well with Aston Villa, and has returned to go with the Brazilian team, so Newcastle would be preparing a good offer for Barça. Let us remember that “Cou” is on loan at Villa, with a purchase option of 40 million euros, so at the end of the season if he does not execute it, he will return to the Blaugrana team.
Newcastle has already been interested in the player’s situation, and everything indicates that Villa would not be willing to pay that clause, so they could take the opportunity to make an offer to Barça and take the Brazilian. Those from the north of England would also offer a very attractive salary for the Brazilian, so next season we could see Coutinho dressed as a black and white.
