In recent days, the possibility of Sebastián Cáceres leaving for European football during the winter market has been raised loudly.. The Uruguayan defender, according to several reports, would be on the radar of Sevilla, Tottenham and Flamengo.
A report from the Fox Sports network indicates that Marcelo Bielsa, Uruguay’s coach, considers Cáceres an important part of his project and that he would have recommended that he leave for European football as soon as possible.
It seems that Cáceres’ departure is probable, but the Club América board would request a significant sum to get rid of one of its best defenders.
Sebastián Cáceres has a contract with the Águilas del América until December 2024. The Uruguayan defender, according to the Transfermarkt portal, has an approximate market value of 3.7 million dollars.
According to a report by journalist Jonatan Peña, the Azulcrema board would not let its defense go out for less than 5 million dollars.
This semester, the 24-year-old player has only played 455 minutes in six Apertura 2023 matches. During his time as a footballer for América, Cáceres has made serious mistakes in defining matches for the azulcrema club, including Liga MX and Concachampions finals.
In this context, a large sector of América fans does not oppose his departure. Which team will the Uruguayan defender end up playing for?
