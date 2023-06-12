It seems that after long negotiations, the Mexican defender Edson Alvarez will finish his stage in the Ajax Amsterdam of the eredivisie and will sign with Borussia Dortmundso the Club América youth squad will have the opportunity to play again in the UEFA Champions League.
Only in the last transfer market did Chelsea take an interest in his services, but in the end it was one of the most important teams in Germany that pushed hard for him in this market.
In the absence of the official announcement, there is talk that ajax will sell to Edson Alvarez by 35 million dollars, which will be added to different variables. The Mexican will play from next season with Borussia Dortmund, a team with which he will sign a contract until 2028.
Therefore, given that the cream-blue team was left with a 20% of a future signingthe Eagles will receive approximately 3.6 million dollarswhich may be very well received by the board of directors to reinforce the team in the lines and positions that still need to be reinforced for the Opening 2023.
It is worth mentioning that the official figures have not yet been revealed, but it is estimated that this is how the advanced negotiations are going, in the next few days when the signing is confirmed they will be known exactly.
