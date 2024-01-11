They contacted from #Velez, #Lanus and also of #EDLP by goalkeeper Esteban Andrada, but #Scratched de Monterrey has no intention of negotiating it

👉It has a contract valid until mid-2025 and an exit clause of 15 million dollars 😱😱

❎Return to Argentine football ruled out. pic.twitter.com/CrBi9552YD

— -Nahuel Ferreira- (@nahuelfutbol) January 11, 2024