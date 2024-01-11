The 32-year-old goalkeeper of the Monterrey Soccer Club, They were Andradais being sought by several South American clubs, however, his departure from the Sultana del Norte is practically impossible due to the exit clause of his current contract that expires in the summer of 2025.
According to information from the journalist Nahuel Ferreira; Vélez, Lanús and Estudiantes de La Plata contacted the board of directors of La Pandilla to find out the situation of Esteban Andradabut the club made it clear that it would not come out in a negotiation and it could only be through its termination clause of 15 million dollars which is outside the reach of the Albiceleste clubs.
“They were contacted from #Vélez, #Lanús and also from #EDLP about goalkeeper Esteban Andrada, but #Rayados de Monterrey has no intention of negotiating it. He has a contract valid until mid-2025 and an exit clause of 15 million dollars. His return to Argentine football has been ruled out,” said the journalist.
In addition to Argentine clubs, there was previously talk of interest from Brazilian clubs such as Botafogo and Guildalthough with the price that Monterrey put on it, the interest was also disbursed, in fact, in the case of the Guild They already signed the Argentine goalkeeper Agustín Marchesín.
Andrada arrived in Monterrey in the summer of 2021 in exchange for 5 million euros Coming from Boca Juniors, since then he has recorded 97 games with the Monterrey team where he has conceded 83 goals and has had 40 clean sheets.
