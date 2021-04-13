A new filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission shows that Facebook spent more than $ 23 million on the security of CEO Mark Zuckerberg during 2020.

Facebook’s annual corporate security reviews revealed “Specific threats to Mr. Zuckerberg”, according to a statement filed Friday.

“He is synonymous with Facebook and as a result, negative sentiment regarding our company is directly associated with Mr. Zuckerberg and often it is transferred to him, “they said of the CEO’s role in the company.

In addition, the company’s costs, as detailed in this proxy statement, for the protection of Zuckerberg and his family increased in 2020 for different reasons.

The main expense is due to Covid-19 travel protocols and security during the North American elections. (Photo: AFP)

The main expense is due to Covid-19 travel protocols, to safety during the North American elections and “other periods with greater security risk” and still in increasing costs for security personnel.

The CEO also got An additional $ 10 million to go to security personnel. The cost of basic security was up $ 13.4 million last year, compared to $ 10.4 million the previous year.

“The Compensation, Nominating, and Governance Committee believes these costs are appropriate and necessary in light of the threat landscape and the fact that mr. Zuckerberg has requested to receive only $ 1 in annual salary and does not receive any bonus payments, capital rewards or other compensation incentives, ”according to the proxy statement.

In addition, the document establishes that a proposal will be presented to shareholders on May 26. in order to guarantee personal safety to non-employee directors, sporadically.

This is indicated as necessary due to the “ongoing scrutiny our directors face as a result of their services on our board of directors “.

Last week it became known that the phone numbers of 530 million Facebook users were leaked. (AFP photo)

A report by the Tech Transparency Project revealed that the Capitol attackers had used private groups in Facebook for months to plan and coordinate the January 6 insurgency.

Despite statements by Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg that “the events were largely organized on platforms that do not have our ability to stop hateThey don’t have our standards and they don’t have our transparency. “

Although it had 58% growth in profits from the rise in the number of users of the social network, Facebook’s 2020 was chaotic due to political and tax issues that plagued the CEO of the company.

Despite optimism, Facebook is moving cautiously into 2021 due to a number of factors that could work against business revenue. Among them, regulations, the change in Apple’s operating system and uncertainty regarding the future of advertising.

In addition, Facebook was under the scrutiny of antitrust regulators after the Federal Trade Commission of the United States (FTC) and 46 states of the country, plus the District of Columbia and the territory of Guam, filed lawsuits against him at the end of 2020.

Leaks

Last week it was known that the phone numbers were leaked than 530 million Facebook users. Now the problem would have affected millions of people who would not be included in that first list.

They believe that behind the incident is a user of an online piracy forum.

The leaked data, which affects users in more than a hundred countries, include information on some 32 million records users in the United States, more than 10.8 million in Spain, eleven million users in the United Kingdom and six million users in India.

The news worries about the enormous amount of information staff handling Facebook: names, phone numbers, Facebook identifiers, dates of birth, biographies and, in some cases, email addresses.

SL