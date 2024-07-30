After the Angela Aguilar and Christian Nodal’s weddingIt has been filtered out that the couple of the moment would have an alleged Prenuptial agreement which they both signed and was apparently the idea of ​​Pepe Aguilar, the patriarch of the Aguilar Dynasty.

In accordance with Michelle RuvalcabaChristian and Angela would have a prenuptial agreement which, among other things, stipulates that in the event that he is unfaithful to hershould pay him a significant sum of money.

{{#info}} {{/info}} {{#main}} {{#image}} {{#original}} {{/original}} {{/image}} {{^image}} {{/image}} Upload content {{title}} {{/main}}

Through her YouTube channel, Michelle reported that if Christian Nodal is unfaithful to Angela Aguilar, he should pay him the sum of 12 million dollarsthat is, more than 225 and a half million Mexican pesos.

In addition to covering the huge amount of moneyit has been added that the following would be the immediate divorceIt is important to mention that, apparently, this agreement between the couple is valid for three years, so their marriage should last at least that long.

For those who don’t know, a prenuptial agreement It is a contract signed by the couple before getting married, which establishes the terms and conditions of what their relationship will be like and also what their separation would be like.

It should also be noted that so far It is unknown whether said prenuptial agreement is a reality. Although, after the leaks that have turned out to be true, it could be a reality.

Join our Show’s WhatsApp Channel and receive more news from celebrities