The Mexican striker Raul Alonso Jimenez nothing is going well in it wolverhampton. Until a couple of seasons ago, the striker was the benchmark for the team, he was even linked to other squads due to his good football level, although now he is far from that reality.
Since he suffered the spectacular clash with the Brazilian player David Luiz he has not been the same again. It has been difficult for him to gain confidence, he seems fearful and his scoring streak has decreased considerably, so much so that he is no longer summoned by Lopetegui not even to go to the bench.
It is for this reason that America would seek to save him and repatriate him to Mexican soccer, although he would have to pay him a million-dollar salary.
According to information from the portal transfer marktthe value of the ‘Mexican Wolf’ in the transfer market is 9 million dollarshigh amount for any Aztec football club.
Raúl Jiménez’s contract with the Wolves ends in 2024, so the teams would look to wait for that time to be able to negotiate as a free agent, however, another possible impediment would be his salary.
With information from the portal transfers.netit is mentioned that the Aztec attacker is receiving an annual payroll of 6 million euroswhich in Mexican currency would be around 118.8 million pesos.
If it happens, the native of Tepeji del Río could become one of the highest paid players in the league, although, for the moment, his next destination is uncertain.
