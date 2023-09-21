Formula 1 is a world championship that has great recognition due to its prestige in the automotive world.

In fact, the drivers in this competition are those with the highest level in international racing. For this, They are creditors of unimaginable salaries that exceed billions of Colombian pesos.

For this, the magazine Forbes published a ranking in which it made it clear that motorsports is not at all a poorly paid sport.

The list of pilots who earn the most money is headed by Max Verstappethe Dutch Red Bull driver who recently won the Italian Grand Prix, Monza, where he broke the all-time record of the quadruple German champion Sebastian Vettel.

They are followed by Lewis Hamilton, from Mercedes; Charles Leclerc, of Ferrari; Lando Norris, from McLaren, and Carlos Sain, from Ferrari.

The following five pilots who earn the most money They are: the Mexican Checo Pérez, from Red Bull; Valtteri Bottas, from Alfa Romeo, George Russell, from Mercedes; Esteban Ocon, from Alpine, and Fernando Alonso, from Aston Martin.

The big numbers

Here is the list of each of them with their salaries, according to Forbes. The conversion from dollars to pesos is considering the exchange rate of September 20, 2023.

1. Max Verstappen: 55 million dollars a year (about 214.6 billion Colombian pesos).

2. Lewis Hamilton: 33 million dollars per season (a little more than 128.7 billion Colombian pesos).

Max Verstappen, Formula 1 driver. Photo: RED BULL CONTENT POOL

3. Charles Leclerc: 24 million dollars a year (around 93.6 billion Colombian pesos).

4. Lando Norris: 20 million dollars annually (a little more than 78,000 million Colombian pesos).

Charles Leclerc, Formula 1 driver.

5. Carlos Sainz: 12 million dollars (just over 46.8 billion Colombian pesos)

6. Checo Pérez: 10 million dollars per season (approximately 39,020 million Colombian pesos).

7. Valtteri Bottas: 10 million dollars (Approximately 39,020 million Colombian pesos).

8. George Russell: 8 million dollars (about 31.2 billion Colombian pesos)

Valtteri Bottas at the Dutch GP

9. Esteban Ocon: 6 million dollars a year (a little more than 23.4 billion Colombian pesos).

10. Fernando Alonso: 5 million dollars (approximately 19,510 million Colombian pesos).

Esteban Ocon, winner in Hungary.

