Peru offered this Monday a reward of about $132,000 to anyone who provides information that would lead to the capture of Venezuelan fugitive Héctor Guerrero. leader of the criminal organization ‘Tren de Aragua’, in case he enters Peruvian territory.

“It’s already at the reward level right now, 500 thousand soles is what will be rewarded to the citizen who reports the income of this ringleader of ‘El Tren de Aragua,'” said Interior Minister Vicente Romero.

The Peruvian police work with the police authorities of Venezuela, Colombia, Ecuador and Chile in order to locate and capture the criminal leader ‘El Niño’ Guerrero, added the Ministry of the Interior.

The police announced that they strengthened immigration controls with Ecuador and deployed around 385 agents in the border city of Tumbes.

The government of Venezuela confirmed on Friday the escape of ‘El Niño’ Guerrero, three days after the authorities took over a controlled prison by that criminal gang that operates in several Latin American countries, including Peru.

The Aragua Train is one of the most feared criminal gangs in Venezuela. There is a war between police and criminals. Photo: EFE/MIGUEL GUTIÉRREZ

According to an NGO that defends the human rights of prisoners, the Venezuelan Prison Observatory (OVP), The leaders of the ‘Aragua Train’ fled abroad before the military and police occupied the Tocorón prison, in the state of Aragua (north-central Venezuela).

Last Wednesday, more than 11,000 security personnel, supported by armored vehicles, took over the prison that functioned as the gang’s operations center.

The ‘pranes’, as the leaders of the inmates in the prisons are called in Venezuela, had such control that they had built a kind of citadel in the prison with a luxury nightclub, a zoo and a baseball field.

EFE