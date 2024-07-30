Amid the controversy over the second edition of the Leagues Cupthe organization has just seen the Chivas like a real gold mine, because in the match against San Jose Earthquakesthe Mexicans caused a historic box office.
For the tournament between the Liga MX and the MLSattendance has been a problem for teams with low attendance; however, the case of Guadalajara Sports Club has been exemplary for the potential of this contest.
He Sacred Flock managed to accumulate more than 50,600 people in the Levi’s Stadium from San Francisco, breaking the record for most attendees in the history of the Leagues Cup. All this, despite the fact that the rival was the worst American team at the time.
In concrete figures, the Chivas match in the Leagues Cup would have generated around 10 million dollars for the organization, only in terms of box office, since the ticket prices started at 40 and 300 dollars; however, on resale they reached more than 3 thousand dollars.
According to journalist César Huerta, “If it suits someone that Chivas Get the result on Sunday is at Leagues Cup“, as he revealed the figures of what his match in California entailed and predicted another million-dollar income against the Galaxy.
The “bad” news for the organization is that the match between the Guadalajara and The Angels will take place in Dignity Health Sportswhich can only accommodate to 27 thousand fansso the income will be substantially lower, even if it is filled, so an approximate income of 5 million dollars box office.
The match between the Chivas and the Galaxywhich will be played in The Angelswhere there is also a large presence of Mexican fans and the Herdwill take place this Sunday, August 4 at 8:30 p.m.
The team of Fernando Gago is obliged to win to advance to the next phase and continue generating these multi-million dollar box office revenues, probably in a stadium with a larger capacity to get the most out of it.
