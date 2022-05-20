This Sunday, May 22, starting at 4:00 p.m. Argentine time, at the Mario Alberto Kempes Stadium in Córdoba, Boca Juniors and Tigre will meet in the final of the 2022 Professional League Cup, repeating the defining match of 2019 on the same stage. , where the “Matador” prevailed.
In addition to playing for the title and qualifying for the next Copa Libertadores de América, a very important amount of money will be in dispute facing the coffers of both institutions. Here we go over the numbers.
The competition itself will award the champion with $250,000, plus 70% of the proceeds for the sale of tickets at the Mario Kempes, which is estimated to be about 100 million dollars clean more (organizational expenses are reduced, such as security, transfers and accommodation).
Where does that $250,000 come from? Of the million of the same currency that the AFA received from CONMEBOL: Another 250,000 will go to the Professional League and the remaining 500,000 to the Copa Argentina.
“With the intention of increase the competitiveness of local tournaments and strengthen clubs and associations, Conmebol decided to grant a sponsorship of one million dollars for each member country,” President Alejandro Domínguez had assured at the time in reference to this issue.
Finally, the winner will also have the money that the Libertadores pays for each match of the group stage, $600,000 for each of them. Much more than an obsession…
#millionaire #prize #won #winner #final #Boca #Tigre #League #Cup
Leave a Reply