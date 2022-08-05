The Chivas de Guadalajara live one of the worst moments in their history and in the most recent hours Ricardo Peláez came out to face the press although the speech of the Sports Director of the Flock is the same one he usually uses: false promises, half-hearted self-criticism and complaints for the environment that has nothing to do with Guadalajara.
One of the topics Ricardo touched on was the search for a center forward who could replace the injured José Juan Macías. The manager confirmed what was speculated, Santiago Ormeño was the only striker within the reach of the club, since the other objectives sought were not within the reach of Chivas, one of them the Mexican who is surprising within the MLS, Brandon Vázquez.
Ricardo confirmed that he took the phone to call the offices of Cincinnati FC, however, that negotiation did not go far, as the MLS club asked them for 5 million dollars for the transfer of the ‘9’. A figure that, according to the Sports Director, is inflated 10 times above its market value. Even so, it does not seem to be an unrealistic price considering that the Mexican is 23 years old and is the sub-leader in scoring in MLS. Let us remember that in Guadalajara they charged much more money at the time for the sale of players with fewer credentials.
