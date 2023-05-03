The European Union (EU) presented this Wednesday a plan worth 500 million euros (about 550 million dollars) to accelerate the production of ammunition, in order to replenish its reserves and maintain aid to Ukraine.

(Furthermore: Pope Francis: “We need free journalists” so as not to forget the suffering)

Presenting the proposed legislation, the European Commissioner for the Internal Market, Thierry Breton, said expect the proposal to become law by the end of June. “It is a question of directly supporting projects that make it possible to guarantee the increase of the European industrial base,” said the official.

(Keep reading: Theories about the disappearance of Madeleine McCann: the clues to her whereabouts)

“I am confident that within 12 months we will be able to increase our production capacity to one million rounds per year in Europe,” Breton added.

Is about the third phase of the action plan approved at the end of March by the EU to transfer around a million 155mm shells to the Ukrainian forcesand at the same time replenish the national strategic reserves in the bloc, some of which are on the verge of collapse.

The plan provides that of the 500 million euros, some 260 million will come from the European Defense Fund.

(You may be interested: Why will this Wednesday be a key day for the future of pensions in France?)

It is a question of directly supporting projects that make it possible to guarantee the increase of the European industrial base.

This will make it possible to co-finance the investments of manufacturers to increase the production of their factories in the EU.

Some fifteen companies produce in this segment in eleven Member States.

“With financing from the Member States, the investment capacity will be one billion euros,” said Breton. “The objective is to produce more to compensate for the shortage” of ammunition already verified in EU countries to supply projectiles to the Ukrainian armed forceshe explained.

At present, he added, the industry “does not have the scale to meet the security needs of Ukraine and our member states. [del bloque]. But they have all the potential to do it.”

(We recommend: What will the coronation of Carlos III and Camila be like? These are four key points)

The proposal, however, is not intended to meet the immediate needs of Ukraine, which is preparing an offensive in an attempt to recapture the territories occupied by Russia.

“To support Ukraine in the very short term, we must continue to donate from our stock,” Breton admitted.

Simultaneously, the ambassadors of the EU countries in Brussels agreed an additional plan for joint purchases of 155mm howitzers worth 1 billion euros (almost 1.1 billion dollars) to help Ukraine.

The joint orders for this package should be submitted until September 30 to European firms that carry out production in the territory of the EU and Norway.

(Also read: Meloni irritates unions on his first Labor Day with new reforms)

The commissioner will culminate next Monday in Spain his tour of the European factories that manufacture ammunition to learn first-hand about their reality.

ASAP, as the proposed law in support of ammunition production in Europe has been baptized, corresponds to the third way of the European plan to donate one million rounds of ammunition to Ukraine in a year, in addition to those referred to, in parallel, to the delivery of all possible stocks that the Member States have in their possession and to place common orders to the industry so that they are quickly replaced.

Co-financing

Today’s proposal includes an instrument to financially support the strengthening of ammunition production capacities in the Union industry, as well as a mechanism to map, monitor and anticipate “bottlenecks” in supply chains.

It also introduces a temporary regulatory framework to address ammunition supply shortages.

The EC proposes using 500 million euros to co-finance projects, mainly from the European Defense Fund (EDF), which would contribute 260 million, and the future common acquisition law (EDIRPA), presented by the Commission last July and still to be formalized and from which 240 million would come.

Nevertheless, The proposal makes it clear that countries may also resort to Cohesion Funds, the Regional Development Fund or the Just Transition Fund for these purposes.

The idea is to give financial support in the form of subsidies to various types of actions that contribute to the efforts of the European defense industry to increase its production capacities and deal with the bottlenecks detected.

(Keep reading: What will happen to the world if the US defaults for the first time?)

The EC proposes to finance 40% and add another 10% incentive if cross-border associations for production are created.

Specifically, the optimization, expansion, modernization, improvement or reuse of existing production capacities, or the establishment of new production capacities will be financed.

Also the creation of cross-border industrial associations, the provision of reserved emergency manufacturing capacities, the testing or reconditioning processes of obsolete ammunition and missiles, or the retraining and upskilling of workers.

In addition, the law seeks to facilitate access to financing for EU companies in the field of ammunition and missiles through a specific “acceleration fund”.

(Also: Russia accuses Ukraine of having attempted to assassinate President Vladimir Putin)

Possibility of forcing companies

To guarantee the security of supplies, the law provides for temporary emergency measures, such as the possibility of activating, at the request of a contracting Member State and in agreement with the affected Member States, priority orders.

Also contemplated measures to expedite permits and certifications and encourage joint contracting and transfers.

In the event that a firm declines an application, the request will be considered denied and, taking due account of the justifications invoked by the company, the European Commission may, in agreement with the Member State in which it is established, refrain from pursuing the request. the request or, even, adopt an act of execution that “obliges the affected companies to accept or execute the order of priority classification, at a fair and reasonable price”.

And with a view to meeting production targets, the exceptions provided for in the working time directive may be temporarily used to extend shifts in factories.

“You have to respect labor legislation, it’s not about changing it,” said Breton in any case, who was confident that both ASAP and EDIRPA could be adopted by the end of June.

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

With EFE and AFP