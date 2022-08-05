André Pierre Gignac’s legendary status with the Tigers is unquestionable. The French striker arrived at the feline team as a stellar bomb for the entire MX League and not only became the best footballer in the history of the royal team, he is also, for many, the best player in the history of professional football in Mexico.
The Frenchman has not only shown himself to be a striker with an outstanding level of efficiency, a multi-scoring champion, but has also shown his loyalty and love for the club and his taste for living in Mexico, reasons that at the time led him to reject millionaire offers to continue within Liga MX.
André himself confessed to having rejected a couple of offers from the Middle East that exceeded, doubled and tripled his earnings in Mexico. The first offer came from the Chinese Super League at the time of his best boom, where he offered him a salary of 18 million dollars a year and a two-year contract. The second offer came from Saudi Arabia, where they offered him 30 million dollars for 3 years of service. Both offers were rejected because the player did not want to move from Tigres.
#millionaire #offers #Gignac #rejected #continue #Tigres
Leave a Reply