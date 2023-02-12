What a great deal that could be put together for Club de Fútbol Monterrey and it is just a few weeks after signing the Mexican youth defender, Victor Guzmancoming from Club Tijuana in response to the departure of Cesar Montes to RCD Espanyol of Spain.
The whole of the Sultana del Norte would have signed the ‘Bull‘ in 3 million dollarsa figure that is low for his projection and that he is considered one of the future center-backs of the Mexican team that he will lead Diego Cocca.
The Monterrey team could do the business of his life in less than six months, because according to information from the journalist willie gonzalezthe albiazul board would have received a million-dollar offer for the Aztec defender and indicated that they offered him 12 million dollars. But he did not give more information about it or from which team said proposal came from.
“‘Tato’ Noriega bought the Xolos de Tijuana for 3 million dollars, and yesterday an offer of 12 million dollars came for Toro Guzmán”
– Willy Gonzalez.
Barely 20 years old, the ‘Bull‘ has a tremendous future, in his recent arrival in Nuevo León, he barely has five games with the El Barrial team and has started 67% of the time, playing 76% of the minutes.
The man born in Tijuana, Baja California, has a promising career and on the portal transfer markt is valued at 3 million euros and has been part of the Under-17, Under-19, Under-20, Under-21 and Under-23 categories of the Aztec team.
