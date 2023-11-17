The millionaire offer that Napoli will make for Sebastián Cáceres in winter

The Uruguayan central defender, Sebastian Caceresis being an element of Club América whose departure seems imminent after this Apertura 2023, the international with Marcelo Bielsa is a scheme holder of the ‘Crazy‘in selection and although with the Eagles of André Jardine He has not been set in stone, his level is very striking in Europe and it seems that next year he will play in the Old Continent.
According to the most recent information, the footballer is in the orbit of many teams in the best European leagues, there has been talk of La Liga in Spain and the Premier League in England, however, a very interested club has emerged, the Naples of the Italian Serie A.
According to reports from EuropeCalcium the leadership of the Neapolitan team would offer five million euros by the South American defender, a player who started on the FIFA Matchday with Uruguay when they beat the world champion Argentina in ‘La Bombonera’ 0-2.
European clubs would welcome the fact that the 24-year-old player is having a good time with his national team, in addition to being part of a team like the Azulcrema team, which would give them signs of being a good bet for their defensive zone. .