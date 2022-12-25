The image of Messi lifting the Cup has gone around the world. This photo also has something very special and that is that the Argentine raised the trophy with a tunic that distinguishes the royalty of Qatar, delivered by the country’s sheikh himself. This tunic, called bishtIt is very exclusive and an honor for the one who wears it, so the player has not been short of offers to sell it.
The offer that has spread the most has been that of the famous lawyer from Oman, Ahmed Al Barwani, who would have offered a million dollars for the bisht. Al Barwani himself would have posted it on Twitter, which would have been vilified very quickly. The lawyer would have been interviewed and would have expressed his willingness to take over the tunic because of his admiration for Messi and because of the memory of a World Cup in which the Arab world has been a leading player.
Ahmed Al Barwani would not wear the tunic, since not having been delivered to him, it would not be well seen. But if he would like to have it as a symbol, although we do not know that Messi has responded to the offer. The most probable thing is that the Argentinian star refuses to sell the bisht, since it is a gift and could offend the country that granted it to him and that also has so much influence in his current club, PSG. Messi does not need a million more, since he is one of the highest paid athletes, so it is likely that he will keep the tunic as another souvenir of a historic World Cup, we do not know if he will put it back on.
#millionaire #offer #Messi #received #tunic #wore #lifting #World #Cup #Qatar
