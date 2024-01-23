The multifunctional Uruguayan winger, Brian Rodriguezis one of the footballers Not Trained in Mexico from Club América who could leave the team before the closing of the winter transfer market. In the case of the South American player, different media have announced that the Fiorentina of Italy's Serie A is the one who intends to take over his services.
According to the journalist Fernando Esquivelthe Italian team's offer for the azulcrema attacker would be around 8-9 million dollarsso the player's departure seems imminent and it is only a matter of time before the official announcement is made.
It is worth mentioning that the player's entourage gave the go-ahead to arrive at the viola team, so the agreement is moving forward, it is not yet 100 percent closed, but it would be a matter of time before the agreement is closed.
Don't forget to also follow us on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
The Águilas signed the 23-year-old player in August 2022 until the summer of 2026 for about 6 million euros, Since then the player was never a regular starter, but whenever he was required he responded on the field.
Although last semester he could not play in the Liguilla due to injury, during the regular phase he demonstrated his football quality, which is why his signing with the fiore It would represent a great investment for the azulcrema team.
In his time with the Aztec team, the Uruguayan registered 42 games played, eight goals and three assists, and was finally able to be part of the Ave championship in the Apertura 2023.
#millionaire #offer #Fiorentina #put #table #Brian #Rodríguez
Leave a Reply