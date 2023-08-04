Despite the fact that Chilean coach Manuel Pellegrini stated that there was no offer from the Blue Cross to take over the services of the Spanish-Brazilian attacker Willian José, in Mexico the rumor is gaining more and more strength, to the extent that different sources assure that the Celestial Machine already has a certain advantage over Olympiacos from Greece, which is also looking to hire the still player of the Betis of Seville.
All this information arose after it was announced that Augusto Lotti was very close to leaving the cement team to join the ranks of Sabah FC. At first it was said that the cement workers would go for the striker of the UNAM Pumas: Juan Ignacio Dinneno , who is to Ricardo’s taste: the ‘Tuca’ Ferretti and who would perfectly fulfill more than one position in the Cruz Azul offensive.
However, Willian José has a better poster. In 2011 he emerged world champion with the Brazilian Under 20 team, a year later he won the Copa Sudamericana with Sao Paulo and in 2014 he was signed by Real Madrid Castilla. He won two Copa del Rey (one with Real Sociedad and another with Betis de Sevilla), and has scored more than a hundred goals in his entire career, mostly spent playing for the Spanish League.
It is said that the cement growers would be willing to invest a significant amount of money to convince the player to come to Mexico and defend the light blue jacket.
The question now is: is it worth spending so much money for a thirty-one year old player?
