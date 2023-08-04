🚨🚂 About 10 ME what the complete operation of Cruz Azul by Willian José would come out.

💶 6.5ME token + 3ME bonuses.

Is it worth it, my Celestials? I read them. 👀

Cruz welcomes it, it would be the investment for the next 3 years.

To consider: Dinenno 7MDD, Díaz 5MDD, Aguirre 6MDD

