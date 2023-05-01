Santiago Giménez lives a great present and his future, as everyone knows, is bright. The Mexican striker is signing a historic season within Feyenoord and has been targeted by several of the best teams on the planet for the summer market that is closer to arriving every day. However, to this day the scorer prefers to focus on the ball and that his father and his representative, ‘Chaco’ Giménez, advance with the issues of his future.
Today in the mind of the man from the Mexican team the alternative of staying another year at Feyenoord is alive, however, he will have a multitude of offers on the table that will end up coming no matter what. In 90min we have informed you that Lazio is preparing a formal offer and the second club to make a specific move for the scorer will be Aston Villa of the Premier League, who want to close a double signing within the ranks of Feyenoord.
The newspaper Mirror He anticipates that Aston Villa has been closely following Santiago and the Turkish Kokcu, captain of Feyenoord, for months. In order to take advantage of the rest of the suitors, in the following week the club led by Unai Emery would make a formal offer for the transfer of both players in a single movement and although figures are unknown, it is known that the Dutch team see both footballers worth 30 million euros each. The offer will be joint, thinking of winning, but the English team does not rule out signing only one of the two.
