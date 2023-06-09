The issue of the coach seems to be about to be resolved within Club América. Sources close to the team confirm that it is a matter of days before the board of directors makes official the name of who will take command of the squad for at least 6 months, since there are no guarantees that a long-term cycle will be considered, since the coach Whoever arrives in the country’s capital will be someone completely unprecedented in the MX League and perhaps with a short career in the field.
Just arrived the new strategist of the team from the country’s capital, those from the Coapa nest will accelerate due to the issue of reinforcements, since it is a fact that they are far behind in this matter, and it is that with the exception of Kevin Álvarez, America does not He has only one signing, not even close. That being the case, the board wants to beat time and that is why they have made a formal offer for one of the Mexicans who is a member of Europe.
Sources report that América would have had contact with the people of Espanyol de Barcelona to inform them that they are willing to overcome the barrier of 10 million dollars for the signing of César Montes, since the club understands that this is the best opportunity to sign the best defender in the country. At the moment there is no answer, but it is known that the Mexican’s desire is to continue within Europe, although no one will put the same thing on the table for the Iberian club as America.
